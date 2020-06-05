Mattie Lee Johnston Newman, 91, of Brookhaven, passed away June 2, 2020, at King’s Daughters Hospital in Brookhaven.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be in East Fork Cemetery. The Revs. Alton Foster, Talmadge Smith and Larry Cockerham will officiate.
Mattie Lee was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Franklin County to Rawls and Loussie Caraway Johnston.
Mattie Lee was a resident of Diversicare Nursing Home of Brookhaven for the last few years. She enjoyed many activities there.
She was an active member of East Fork Baptist Church until her health failed her. She loved her Sunday school class, “Willing Workers,” and the WMU. She loved the East Side Homemakers Club, too.
Mattie Lee was a member of the Charles Carol Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for over 20 years. She worked for Kellwood in Liberty for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hilton Z. Newman; and her baby, Vernon Lee Newman.
She is survived by her sons, John Newman and Tessie of East Fork, James Newman and Lawanda of Smithdale, and Joe Newman and Theresa of East Fork; seven grandchildren, Tammy Thomas, Dale Newman (Holly), Jamie Newman (Jennifer), Heather Taggart, Jonie Wallace (Stanley), Sarah Hopkins (Drew) and Hayley Forman (Stephen); 12 great-grandchildren, Jeb and Lee Thomas, Allyn Newman, Morgan, Maggie and Matt Newman, Brody Taggart, Cooper and Kipton Wallace, Sophie, Mattie and Jack Hopkins; 11 siblings, Louise Brumfield, Robert Johnston (Opal), Henry Harold Johnston (Anna), Betty Sue Johnston Smith, Thomas Earl Johnston (Mary Alice), Etta Merile Johnston Hux, Guy Johnston, Clayton Johnston (Tot), Nevelyn Johnston Allred, Lexine Johnston Deer (Jimmy) and Douglas Johnston; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Newman, Dale Newman, Bub Newman, Stanley Wallace, Stephen Forman, Jeb Thomas, Roger Brumfield and Tim Wilkinson.
The family would like to say a special “thank you” to granddaughter Heather Taggart for all the care she gave to “Granny.” She went above and beyond her calling. Also, to the third floor staff at King Daughters Hospital and the staff at Diversicare Nursing Home, thank you for the exceptional care given to our loved one during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Mattie Newman’s name can be made to East Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to a charity of your choice.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
