Lucious Leeander Thompson, 62, of Summit, died July 16, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Young’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Hall officiating. Burial will be in Collins Grove Church Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.