Perry Bridges, 60, of Tangipahoa, La., died at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, La., on Feb. 12, 2021.
Visitation is noon Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co. until 1 p.m. service with Rev. Donald Ellzey officiating. Burial will be in Dillion Hill Church Cemetery.
He was born March 4, 1960, in Tylertown to Perry Bridges and Willie Mae Lee.
He was a cement finisher. He loved talking on the phone, hunting, Western movies and cars.
Mr. Bridges was preceded in death by his wife, Odessa Bridges; his father, Perry Bridges; his sister, Betty Faye Bridges; two brothers, Jerry Bridges and Ellis Bridges; and grandson, Anthony Bridges.
He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Perry Jamal Bridges; six daughters, Lettia Washington, Katrina Bridges, Cowanda Johnson, Terrylynn Bridges, Odessa Bridges, and Demetrius Dennis; his mother, Willie Mae Lee; five sisters, Linda Warren, Cornelia Williams, Cynthia Richardson, Margaret Bridges, and Linda Young; three brothers, Joseph Ray Bridges, Edgar Bridges and James Bridges; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.