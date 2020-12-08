Paul L. Pezant Sr., 88, of Edmond, Okla., passed away Nov. 26, 2020.
A private family service was held in Edmond.
Mr. Pezant was born Nov. 12, 1932, in Magnolia to Willie P. Pezant and Eliza Jane Rhodus Pezant.
He married Jimmy D. Weathersby Pezant of McComb on Jan. 9, 1958.
Paul enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and retired in 1976 as an E8 Senior Master Sergeant. He then worked and retired from the Federal Civil Service at Tinker Air Force Base. He graduated in 1972 with his bachelor’s degree from William Carey College and later with his master’s degree from the University of Arkansas.
Paul enjoyed watching football and cheering for the Dallas Cowboys and Mississippi State. He sang in the church choir for many years and served on many church committees. He loved reading, music and spending time with his family.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert E. Pezant; and sister, Jonnie D. Pezant Jackson.
Paul is survived by his wife Jimmy; his sons, Paul L. Pezant Jr. and wife Sonya, Bruce E. Pezant and wife Mary, and David W. Pezant and wife Jan; grandchildren, Lynn Jacobs Spaulding and husband Wade, Nikki Pezant Loveless, Nathan Pezant and wife Sarah, Nicole Pezant Wilson and husband Justin, Kyle Pezant and Garrett Pezant; his brother, H. Halbert Pezant and wife Hideko; sister, Bobbie Pezant Brashear and husband George; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.