Alton Douglas Robinson, 68, of McComb died Nov. 3, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with private memorial service to follow. The Rev. Don Allen will officiate.
Bro. Robinson was born Sept. 26, 1952, in Pike County to the late Elpet Robinson Sr. and Mary Brumfield Robinson.
Bro. Robinson was a retired correctional offices at the Mississippi Department of Corrections and formerly worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. He was an avid golfer, former marshal at Quail Hollow Golf Course and a loyal Dallas Cowboy fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Samuel Smith and Edward Robinson Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Joaquim Stone and one grandson Alton Joaquim, both of Baltimore; four brothers, Elpet (LaWanda) Robinson and Walter Wayne Robinson, both of McComb, Robert L. Robinson and Joe L. Robinson of Hattiesburg; four sisters, Shirley R. Martin, Brenda Kaye R. LaFrance and Marilyn Robinson, all of Westwego, La., and Deborah L. Robinson of Hattiesburg; two sisters-in-law, Stephanie Nobles Robinson and Gertie Smith; two dedicated friends, Wardell and Beverly Williams of Maryland; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
