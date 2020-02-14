Ruby Williams McDaniel, 103, went to be with Jesus on Feb. 5, 2020, at Briar Hill Rest Home in Florence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Ruby was born March 3, 1916, in Pike County to John C. and Vira Williams.
She was married for 51 years to J.D. McDaniel of McComb. She worked for many years as a quality control supervisor at Kellwood Manufacturing in Fernwood.
She was a former member of St. Andrews Methodist Church in McComb and current member of First Baptist Church in Florence. She loved her church family and her Sunday school class.
Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. McDaniel was also preceded in death by her sisters, Aline Williams, Velma Smith and her twin sister, Pearl Brewer; brothers, Cecil, John and Jesse Williams; and half-brothers, Darius, Ruben and Zeb Williams.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Lamar) Smith of Florence; grandchildren, Kevin (Lisa) Smith of Nashville, Tenn., Kathy (Steven) Reed of Madison, and Karen (Jeremy) Loden of Brandon; great-grandchildren, Brandon Smith, Brian (Mary Jayne) Reed, Claire Reed, Conner Loden, Hannah Loden and Jase Loden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers the past three years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry of First Baptist Church of Florence.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
