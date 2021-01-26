William “Bill” McDaniel, 68, of Chatawa died Jan. 23, 2021, at the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi in McComb.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Mr. McDaniel was born and raised in Chatawa. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was employed by Brookhaven Wal-Mart for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Barbara McDaniel.
He is survived by his brothers, Jack and Linda McDaniel of Gurley, Ala., David “Bud” McDaniel of Chatawa, and Chris and Betty McDaniel of McComb; and his sisters, Becky and Frank Boone of Tellico Plains, Tenn., and Lyle Katherine and Robert Brewer of Mobile, Ala.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.