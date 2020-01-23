Charles R. Davis, 71, a native of McComb and resident of New Orleans, died Jan. 15, 2020, at Veterans Hospital in New Orleans.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home with the Rev. Carl Bickham officiating. Burial will be in Bertha Smith Cemetery, McComb.
Mr. Davis was born April 16, 1948, in Pike County.
