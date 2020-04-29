Charles Edward Cain, 73, of McComb, died April 25, 2020.
Visitation is 6 to 9 tonight at Peoples Funeral Home chapel. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Parson Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Cain was born Aug. 4, 1946, the son of Carl and Irene Matthews Cain.
He was preceded in death by one son, Hasen Cain; his parents; two brothers, Jessie and Randy Cain; and one sister, Priscilla Cain.
Survivors include two daughters, Avonda Cogdell (Therman) and Katrenna Hackett; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; six brothers, Willie Matthews, E.T. Cain, Walter (Florestine) Cain, Frank Cain, Aubrey (Jerry) Cain and Henry Cain; four sisters, Betsy (Charles) Robinson, Mary (Mack) Haynes, Ruby Haynes and Ethel Cain; a special friend, Everett Collins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.