James Paul “JP” Wilson, 93, of Hartburg, Texas, peacefully left this world on March 11, 2021, from his daughter’s home.
Services were today at First Baptist Church in Deweyville, Texas, with the Rev. Damon Bickham officiating under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation will resume 6 to 8 tonight at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary, La. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Patterson Cemetery (the family cemetery) in Slaughter, La., under the direction of Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary.
Mr. Wilson was a native of Gillsburg, born there Aug. 3, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Effie Newman Wilson; his sisters, Valeria Martin Wesberry and Arnetta Taylor; and brother, Bernard Wilson. Also preceding him in death was the love of his life, Gladys Marie Brian Wilson, married for over 62 years.
They were members of First Baptist Church in Deweyville for many years. He served as a deacon and also as treasurer there. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He loved spending time with family and friends telling jokes and relating stories.
He served his country proudly from January 1946 to August 1947 in the Army Air Corps.
JP and Gladys started their life together June 24, 1950, in Mississippi. He was hauling milk from private dairies to the creamery in New Orleans. In fact, that’s how they met.
They left Mississippi for Texas and better employment opportunities in 1952. He retired from Gulf Oil after 331⁄2 years of service. He often said he was retired longer than he worked. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends for many years. He especially loved cruising.
He is survived by his daughters, Paulette (Darrell) Totino and Jeanette (Steven) Bickham; his granddaughter, Angela (Ricky) Langley; his grandsons, Shane (Wendy) Totino and Alex Bickham, plus his extra granddaughter, Susan Elaine Kennedy; his great-granddaughter, Emilee Totino; great-grandsons, Lane Totino and Holden Langley; his brothers, David (Brenda) Wilson, Bernell Wilson and Dennis (Ann) Wilson; and sisters-in-law, Allie Mae (Johnnie) Edwards and Kathy Brian.
Pallbearers are Alex Bickham, Shane Totino, Angela Langley, Ricky Langley, Lane Totino, Emilee Totino and Holden Langley. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Williams and the FBCD deacons.
A special thank you to Kindred Hospice, especially Chaplain Jon Cregor, RN Chris Jones and Monic Guillory.
