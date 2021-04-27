On the beautiful Easter morning of April 4, 2021, Marilyn Sue Dalgleish passed away. She was gently holding the hands of her daughters while her favorite hymn “Because He Lives” played.
As per her wishes, there is only going to be a private ceremony after her headstone is set. Her gravesite will be at Adams Methodist Cemetery in Auburn, west of Summit, with her parents.
Marilyn had suffered many progressive health problems for many years, but now she is free from the constant pain.
She spent her last days in peace and comfort at Asbury House hospice of Hattiesburg.
She was a graduate of McComb High School and a registered nurse.
She is survived by two daughters Tina Dalgleish of Hattiesburg and Teresa Dalgleish of Brookhaven; a grandson, Kaleb Dalgleish of Hattiesburg; her boyfriend of 30 years, Robert Patrick Wright, of Springfield, La.; and a sister, Rosemary Manning of Washington state.
As much as she loved flowers, she asked that people give charitable donations instead. John 14:3.
