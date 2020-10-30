Glen Marshall Reynolds, 66, of Gillsburg, died Oct. 28, 2020, at the residence of his granddaughter in Bogue Chitto.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Old Gillsburg Cemetery. Dr. Victor Walsh will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Reynolds was born Sept. 8, 1954, in McComb to the late Jesse Marshall Reynolds and Helen Newman Reynolds.
He retired from Northrop Grumman after 30 years as an aircraft mechanic/inspector. He was a 1972 graduate of Amite School Center. He was an avid hunter and fisherman but most of all a huge Ole Miss Rebel fan.
Mr. Reynolds was a member of Gillsburg Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his lifetime love of 50 years, Mary Lou Reynolds; his son, Jesse Lawrence Reynolds of Gillsburg; daughter and son-in-law, Allison Collins (Eldridge) of Lake Charles, La.; his sisters and brother-in-law, Janice Chunn of Sulfur Springs, Ark., Dianne Dykes (Rodney) of Gillsburg and Vivian Reynolds of McComb; his grandchildren and spouse, Jessica Stewart (Dray) of Bogue Chitto, Braxton Reynolds of Natchez, Tyler Wayne Collins of Lake Charles and Austin Bahm of McComb; and two great-grandchildren, Brantley Reid Stewart and Cady Ann Stewart, both of Bogue Chitto.
Pallbearers will be Jesse L Reynolds, Eldridge Collins, Braxton Reynolds, Dray Stewart, Kris Forman and Darren Newman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Bean Jr., Donny Carter, Barry Forman, Dale Hughes, Hugh Ray Hughes, H A Hughes and Jeffrey Wall.
Memorials may be made to Home of Grace, Donation Center, P.O. Box 5009, Vancleave, MS 39565.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to St. Luke Hospice for the loving care given to Mr. Reynolds during his illness.
