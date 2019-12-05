Jack Larry Whitehead of McComb, 74 years young, went home to be with our Lord on Dec. 3, 2019.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Church in McComb. The Rev. Jeffery Conn will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Larry was born Aug. 21, 1945, in Bentonia. He was the son of the late Walter W. and Ruby Peden Whitehead.
Larry was raised on a farm, and loved country life. He was a cowboy and was set in his ways.
He drove a truck most of his life and could park a truck anywhere. It was said if he could not put it there, it couldn’t be put there. He loved fishing, spending time with family and building projects. He loved to pick around and joke with everyone. If he didn’t pick on you, he probably didn’t like you. Everyone who knew him well knows he was full of baloney.
He believed in God from a child, but was saved about 20 years ago and was called into the ministry. He loved to preach at the hospital in Magnolia. He was a member of Trinity United Church in Fernwood and loved his pastor brother Jeffery. He would always tell his son Greg that brother Jeffery was a true man of God and he never knew a better pastor.
He loved his family and we loved and will miss him. The family holds their faith in the Lord Jesus who is the resurrection and the life.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clarence and Lester Whitehead; one sister, Jeffie Holly; and granddaughter, Phoebe Lester.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Whitehead; three sons, Jack G. Whitehead (Pepper), Daniel (Dwaina) and Shane (Alissa) Lester; one daughter, Barbara Gail Whitehead; granddaughter, Nichole; four sisters, Mary, Dot, Irene and Allean; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Josh Westmorland, Morgan Selby, Vincent Selby, Lee Gentry, Joe Bryant and Jamie Patterson.
