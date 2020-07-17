Marjorie Nevels

Marjorie Onevia Morgan Nevels, 88, of Amite County passed from this mortal life on July 6, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, followed by a graveside service at Blalock Cemetery at noon in Liberty. Her son, Vernon Leroy Nevels, Branch President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will officiate.
Mrs. Onevia was born July 17, 1931, in Liberty, and was the daughter of Frank Eugene Morgan and Thelma Jearldine Welch Morgan.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where her faith and testimony of Christ as our Savior was evident as she lived and as she served in numerous capacities over the years. She retired from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Facility Management Division, after several years of maintaining the chapels in the Denham Springs Stake.
She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt and friend, and left a legacy of love. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 39 years, Vernon Nevels; a granddaughter, Shelli Rae Brown; one son, Raymond Carl Nevels; three brothers, Alton Eugene Morgan, Charles Avery Morgan and Lester H. Morgan; and three sisters, Dolly Avis Morgan Miller, Rena Mae Morgan Webb Boudousquie and Hazel Vern Morgan Nevels.
She is survived by three sons, Vernon Leroy Nevels and spouse Doris Glen “Deegee” of Summit, Mack Arthur Nevels of Denham Springs, La., and Dan Floyd Nevels of Gonzales, La.; three daughters, Wilma Joyce Nevels Bickham of Denham Springs, Bonnie Nevels Baeza and spouse Johnny of Dickinson, Texas, and Carol G. Nevels Felix and spouse Edd of McComb; two sisters, Elva Nondece Morgan Thompson of McComb and Elizabeth Maylene Morgan Steele of Alabama; one brother, Nathan Morgan of Clinton, La.; 18 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
