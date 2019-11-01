Brenda J. Wilkinson, 66, of Magnolia died Oct. 23, 2019, in New Orleans.
Visitation is 5 to 7 tonight at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Jerusalem Baptist Church with the Rev. Carl Wyre, pastor, officiating and burial in the church cemetery.
Ms. Wilkinson was born Aug. 5, 1953, in Pike County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.