Lourdes Dujello Pawaan Anderson, 70, of McComb died June 14, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at 2114 Shawnee Drive, McComb. Please join us to celebrate a Life that touched our hearts. We are gathering together at the home of Billy and Karen Smith if you would like to pay respects. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Anderson was born November 13, 1949, in Caloocan City, Rizal, Philippines. She was the daughter of the late Paterno Pawaan and Purisima Balaguer Dujello.
She was a long-time devoted caregiver in Chula Vista, Calif., and Chicago for more than 15 years before moving to Mississippi in 2012. Her children said she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbor. She loved her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband Amos Anderson, parents and a brother.
Survivors include her devoted daughter, Karen Smith and husband Billy of McComb; son, Rick Lanterman and his wife Kim of Summit; three brothers, Pat Pawaan, Frank Pawaan, Antero Pawaan and his wife Roselle, all of the Philippines; seven grandchildren, Tristen Joshua Smith, Devon Gage Lanterman, Amber LeAnn Smith, Karly Linden Smith, Macie Breckenridge, Chaz Breckenridge and Rickey Breckenridge, great-grandchild, Leighton Jean Spurlock and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and neighbors.
