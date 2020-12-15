Patricia Clark Brown, 61, of Summit, died Dec. 11, 2020 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center Hospital in Covington, La.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Peoples Undertaking Co., with graveside services at 11 a.m. Thursday in Greenlawn Cemetery. The Rev. Edward M. Boss will officiate.
Mrs. Brown was born to Geraldine White Clark and Eldridge Earl Clark on Dec. 14, 1959, in McComb.
She was a member of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ. She worked in the McComb School District and First Bank.
She was preceded in death by her father; Eldridge Earl Clark and stepfather; George Waterman.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Antra Brown; two stepsons, Cameron Brown and Ryan (Courtnee) Brown; her mother, Geraldine White Clark Waterman; two brothers, Perry Eugene (Rose) Clark Sr. and Everette (Cynthia) Clark; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
