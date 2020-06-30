Matthew Todd Simmons, 27, of Magnolia, went to be with his Lord and Savior June 27, 2020.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today at Terry’s Creek Baptist Church, 1147 Church Road, Magnolia, until services at 11. Jacob Baumgartner, Terry Cooper, Scott Johnson, William Johnson, Drew Lewis, Connor McMahon, Charlie Richardson Jr., and Evan Saldana will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements are being handled by Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb.
He was born Jan. 29, 1993, in McComb and lived his entire life in the Pike and Amite County area. He attended Parklane Academy and Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he was enrolled in nursing school.
Todd was known for his passion for LSU football. He was a country music fan and although a huge bear of a man, he was all heart. He was loved by all who knew him.
He worked at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, La., where he discovered his calling for helping people. This led him to pursue a career in nursing. He would have been a great one.
Todd was preceded in death by grandfathers, Sandy Simmons and Bill “B” Garner; maternal great-grandparents, Percy and Dolores Easley, and Tommy and Etta V. Sturdivant; and aunt Janet Reid.
He is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Ashley Simmons; grandparents, William “Bill” and Connie Easley Richardson, Griffin and Debra Sturdivant, Barbara Garner, and Pam Simmons; aunts and uncles, Natalie and Tommy McMahon, Jacquelyn and Terry Cooper, Morty Reid, Bill and Cheryl Richardson, Melanie and Nathan Jagneaux, John and Marisa Richardson, Charlie Richardson Sr., Bo (Shannon) Sterling, Calvin (Dianna) Sterling; brothers, Jacob (Samantha) Baumgartner, Zachary (Megan) Baumgartner; sister, Breeanna (Wyatt Ainsworth) Baumgartner; cousins, Connor McMahon, Molly McMahon, Haleigh McAlister, Jordyn Cooper, Casey (Theresa) Reid, Marci Reid, Corey Reid, Charlie (Callie) Richardson, Drew Lewis, Lauren Lewis, Avery Lewis, Emily Richardson, Abbey Richardson, Graham Richardson, Jake Richardson, Sydney Richardson, Miles Richardson, Elise Richardson, and Audrey Mae Richardson; niece, Ainsleigh; nephews, Levi and Elliott Baumgartner; many cousins and close friends; and a furry son, his beloved husky Gage.
