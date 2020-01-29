James Christopher Etheridge, 53, of Madison, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, shortly after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
A burial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at St. James Episcopal Church, 3921 Oak Ridge Drive, Jackson. Sebrell Funeral Home of Ridgeland is in charge of arrangements.
Chris was born April 30, 1966, in McComb, to James Paul Etheridge and Eloise Lewis Etheridge.
He was a 1984 graduate of McComb High School and a graduate of Southwest Mississippi Community College. He also attended the University of Southern Mississippi.
Chris moved to Atlanta following school, where he began working for Sears Corp. and later started his employment with MCI. His career with MCI took him to Culver City, Calif., and from there to Clinton, the World Communications Corporate Headquarters office. He was presently employed by David Nutt & Associates, P.C., Ridgeland. Chris was a member of St James Episcopal Church, Jackson.
Those who knew him would attest that he brought a lot of life, love, care and compassion to anyone or anything that he came in contact with. Early in his childhood, he developed a serious passion for professional wrestling. This passion resulted in many hours of him being entertained watching wrestling as well as his actual participation, having had the opportunity to conduct in-ring announcing for Universal Wrestling Federation (Mid-South Wrestling).
He had a unique ability to remember things that most would consider trivial. He could recall what people were wearing the first time he met them (to include shoes/purse) no matter how long ago that meeting had occurred. He never forgot a name. He had, a love for the “Golden Girls” and no one could match his ability to recall on prompt a script from any of the many episodes of the show.
Chris loved to cook and was most ecstatic recently on his purchase of a red KitchenAid professional mixer.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Quincy B. Etheridge and Nellie Whittington Etheridge; uncles, Willie J. Etheridge, Nelson Etheridge, Quincy Etheridge Jr., Charles Hosea Etheridge and Milton Etheridge; his maternal grandparents J.C. Lewis and Helen Owen Lewis, aunt Gay Lewis Dickerson Brown and uncle James Wendell Lewis; and his mother-in-law, Patricia Jane Adams.
Survivors include his beloved husband, James Kimble Abney; their dogs, Remy and Ali; his parents; brothers, Jeff Etheridge (Julie Caston Etheridge) and Andy Etheridge (Shelie Griffith Etheridge); one sister, Marlene Etheridge; sisters-in-law, Melissa Abney Rand and Patricia Abney May; nieces, Jillian Etheridge, Olivia Etheridge, Madison Etheridge, Laney Etheridge and Madelyn May; and nephews, Tyler Etheridge, Caston Etheridge, Devin Griffith, Joshua Rand and Andrew Rand.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts be made in memory of Chris to St. James Episcopal Church, 3921 Oak Ridge Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.
