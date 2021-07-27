Marshall Stone Loftin of Centreville, and former resident of Norwood, La., died July 23, 2021.
Wake will be 5 to 8 p.m. today. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by services at noon under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
He had a deep fondness for many nieces and nephews along with friends children that called him Uncle Marshall. His love for his Lord and family were first in his life. If his sons, grandchildren or great-grandchildren were in an event, he wanted to be there. He started coaching youth baseball in 1964 and coached over 25 years.
He found a way to turn his love of dogs and horses into his profession. After starting out helping a trainer at age 14 after school and serving during the Korean War, he began to train professionally on his own. He campaigned all-age dogs all over the U.S. and Canada. He won his first championship in 1955 and won numerous championships spanning the next six decades. His mastery of horsemanship earned him a role in the John Wayne movie “The Undefeated,” for which he also supplied and cared for the horse used on set.
Starting in 1970, every summer he traveled to Trail City, S.D., to work his dogs. He made lots of special friends there and opened his camp to many young trainers to help them get started. His nephew John Buckley worked with him many summers and became an avid outdoorsman.
In 2002, he was elected by his peers to the Field Trial Hall of Fame. He often said it did not get much better than running a good dog on a good Tennessee Walking horse on a crisp cool morning. From his father he gained the love of listening to a good pack of hounds sounding off. Whether he was at a ballgame, a field trial, hunting, or at the feed store, he liked to celebrate with friends and tell stories. He loved a big room. He became a member of Norwood Baptist Church in 1961.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Myrtle McCraney Loftin; parents, Hubert Guy and Oretus Fortenberry Loftin; brothers, Howard and Scott Loftin; and dear sister Wilda Buckley.
He is survived by his sons and their wives, William Guy “Bill” and Michelle Loftin, Marshall “Stoney” and Nedra Loftin; grandchildren, Will and Julie Loftin, Jordyn Loftin and Adam Miller; great-grandchildren, Allie and Hannah Loftin.
The family would like to thank the Louisiana War Veterans home in Jackson, La., and staff for the care and concern they gave our hero.
