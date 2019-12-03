The Rev. Clifton M. Jenkins Sr., 61, of McComb, died Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Emmanual Missionary Baptist Church, 1109 Cooper Road, Jackson. Dr. Jesse Horton Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Sweet Rest Church Cemetery, Pearl.
Rev, Jenkins was born Nov. 5, 1958, in Pearl.
