Robert Dawson, 62, of Eight Mile, Ala., and formerly of Magnolia, died July 28, 2021, in Mobile, Ala.
Visitation is 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Graveside services follow at 10 at Sherman Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Clifford Dawson officiating.
Mr. Dawson was born March 17, 1959, in Pike County.
