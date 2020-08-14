Brenda Kay Hughes, 61, of Liberty died at her residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Christien Hughes officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Hughes was born Sept. 23, 1958, to Johnie W. and Johnnie N. Martin Hughes in Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her father; one sister, Rosemary Hughes; one brother, Lawrence Hughes; grandparents, Charlie and Icy Martin and Jimmy and Rebecca Hughes.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Urian Roberson; one granddaughter, Nevaeh Robertson; her mother; three brothers, Charles (Earlene) Hughes, Johnnye W. Hughes and Jessie Hughes; three sisters, Elaine (Herby) Weathers, Denise (Steve) Sutton and DeBorah Garfield; one uncle, Robert (Doris) Jackson; two aunts, Bessie Horton and Nancy Zecariah; three nieces, five nephews; her best friend, Linda Perry; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
