Janice P. Fortenberry, 67, of Bogue Chitto, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday until memorial service at 3 at Unity Baptist Church in Magnolia. Dr. David Millican will officiate, with Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Janice was born June 30, 1952, and was the daughter of J.K. Wallace and Hattie Matthews.
She was a longtime member of Unity Baptist Church, where she served the Lord as a Sunday School and Girl Ambassadors teacher. She had a passion for animals and especially loved her many cats. She also loved her family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Kenneth V. Fortenberry; her father, J.K. Wallace; two brothers, Larry Wallace and Doug Wallace; and three sisters, Catherine Wallace, Sherrill Hanberry and Catherine Hill.
She is survived by her mother, Hattie Matthews of Soso; one son, Kenneth Ray Fortenberry of Bogue Chitto; two daughters, Catherine Randol and Charles of Lake Charles, La., and Rebecca Lynn Pigg and Linwood of Carthage; six sisters, Kaye Hamm, Tammy Harrell, Marsha Morris, Catherine Wren, Kimberly Wallace and Sonia Wallace; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson and a host and nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
