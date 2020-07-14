Teresa B. Regan

Teresa Ballentine Regan was given the gift of life on October 29, 1952, by her parents, Henry and Cora Belle Ballentine. Her work here is done. She received a call, so to speak. A call that she couldn’t refuse. With this call came a huge sign on bonus, a reunion with her son, her twin brother and many other family and friends she hasn’t seen in a long time.
This call gives 100% job security. This new adventure takes her to a wonderful place where she will be planting flowers, listening to music, maybe even having a snowball or two. Love and laughter are guaranteed.
Teresa and her husband, Aubrey, owned and operated Regan Candy Co. for 30 years. They were also in the snowball business for 23 years. Teresa was known as “the snowball lady” or Mrs. Teresa by her customers. If you had the honor of working for her, she worked you hard, but she loved you just as hard. She found joy in bringing smiles to the faces to each of her customers, young and old alike, in the Magnolia community.
We will remember her for her smile, her love for the Lord, her love for her family and friends, and her love for life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bryant Aubrey Regan Jr.; her twin brother, Henry Taylor Ballentine Jr.; a sister, Edna Sue McCaslin; and mother and father-in-law, Bryant and Winnie Regan.
She is survived by her husband of 30 days shy of 50 years, Aubrey; a daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Jamie Fortinberry; a granddaughter and great-granddaughter, Renee Fortinberry and Adilynne Fagan; a sister, Winonda B. Carona; a brother, Jimmy Ballentine of Kenton, Tenn.; six brothers-in-law, Roy Regan (Annie), David Regan (Mary), Bill Regan (Donna), Bobby Regan (Sue), Jimmy Dale Regan (Patricia) and Melvin Dunaway; three sisters-in-law, Peggy Whitlow, Louise Nickles (Jerry) and Sue Kyzar (Alcus), as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Roy Regan, David Regan, Jerry Nickles, Lloyd Simmons, David Carona and Carson Simmons.
The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus staff for their loving services provided to Teresa and her family over the past nine months. Donations may be made to Hospice Compassus in her name in lieu of flowers.
A private celebration of life with the family was held 3 p.m. Sunday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. Bro. Billy Joe Deer officiated. Burial was in Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb at 4 p.m.
