Mary Christine Mahaffey Hendricks, 96, of McComb passed away peacefully, with dignity and grace, June 23, 2021, at the home and in the presence of her grandson Dwayne Grina-Boyd and his husband Jim in Dallas.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Dennis Walker will officiate, and burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery.
Mrs. Hendricks was born Feb. 1, 1925, in Pike County. She was the daughter of the late General George Mahaffey and Lillie Bell Johnson.
Mrs. Hendricks was a loving and devoted wife, and a member of Magnolia Bible Baptist Church. She enjoyed needlecraft, fashion and stitchery. She was a friend or “Mamaw” to everyone she met and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Percy Mulligan; the love-of-her-life husband, Paul Hendricks Jr.; sisters, Audrey Tillman, Edna Westmoreland, Mae Bell Branch, Jean Temple and Emma Mae Newman; and her son, Johnny Mulligan.
She is survived by her family, Linda Boyd, Dwayne Grina-Boyd and his husband Jim, Derek Boyd and his wife Ashley; granddaughters, Kim Saucier, her husband Stacey and son Taylor, and Jennifer Mulligan; grandsons, Shannon Mulligan, Patrick Mulligan, David Mulligan and his wife Nancy; several nieces and nephews and their children.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Boyd, Stacey Saucier, David Mulligan, Tommy Roberts, Tommy Graves and Hershel Jones. Honorary pallbearer is Taylor Saucier.
