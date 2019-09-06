Elizabeth Ann Prestridge, 81, passed away in McComb on Sept. 3, 2019.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 3 at Lakewood Funeral Home, Jackson. Ministers Bruce Chappleman and Andy Fullington will officiate. Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Park.
Libby, as friends and family knew her, was born in Amite County on July 29, 1938, to LaPearl Dykes and Quin Prestridge.
She graduated from Belzoni High School in 1956 and moved to Jackson, where she ultimately began a career with South Central Bell, from which she retired.
Libby was a longtime member of Griffith Memorial Baptist Church in Byram, where she made many friendships. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a light of joy to humankind and a pleasure to have a conversation with. She was a lighthearted jokester and a loving friend. Family members will surely remember her laughter and ability to look at the silver lining in every situation. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Libby was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Bobby Jean Prestridge and Patsy Aikens.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Brister of McComb; brother, Phillip Prestridge (Zena) of West Monroe, La.; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Baptist Children’s home in your area or to Compassus Hospice of McComb.
