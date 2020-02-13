Mother Johnnie B. Simmons Addison, 97, of Magnolia, died Feb. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. and continues noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Sherman Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Otkins Sr., pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Addison was born Dec. 14, 1922, in Pike County to the late Hillery Wilson and Henry “Hen” Allen.
She worked and retired from Kellwood and was a coordinator of Headstart of Amite County. She also worked in the civil rights movement.
She was a member of Sherman M.B. Church, where she was the mother of the church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Johnnie Simmons and Harry Addison; four sons, John Henry, Hilery, Charles Earl and the Rev. A.D. Simmons; and one daughter, Ida L. Patterson.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Artis Butler, Gloria (Joseph) Thomas and Diane (Fred) Clines-Sanders; three daughters-in-law, Elaine, Hattie and Lula Simmons, 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 22 great- great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, dear friends and church family.
