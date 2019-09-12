Gloria M. May

Gloria Moak May, 82, of Summit, passed from this life on Sept. 10, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, with burial in the Montgomery Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. May was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Lincoln County to Carl and Alma Brown Moak.
She was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church, was a homemaker and enjoyed visiting with family and friends and working in her yard. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Claude May; sister, Dorothy Weekly; and brother, Joe Moak.
Survivors are her son, Gene Morgan and wife Rose Mary of Bogue Chitto; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
