Mr. Glenn Anthony Dunaway, 72, of Jayess, passed from this life June 30, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Saturday until memorial service at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Scott Johnson officiating.
Mr. Glenn was born on August 26, 1947, the son of Walter Jones Dunaway and Doris Brister Dunaway. He was a Christian man. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He took many trips all over the United States to hunt. His favorite hunt every year was Hillside NWR, where he hunted whitetail deer with black powder. At home, he enjoyed sitting in his recliner and seeing his deer plots from that seat. In his younger years, he was a boxer. He loved sports and was a master billiards player. Most of all, he loved his kids and grandchildren. He lived a simple but full life and was very happy living that way. He was a man of integrity, an honest man, and was known for being truthful in all his ways. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Curtis Dunaway.
He is survived by a son, Kenneth W. Dunaway and Stephanie of Prairieville, La.; two brothers, Terry Dunaway and Margie of Brookhaven and Phil Dunaway and Judy of Jayess; five grandsons, Brandon McKey, Dustin Dunaway, Cody Dunaway, Caleb Benoit and Grant Dunaway; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, we are asking that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
