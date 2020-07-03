Margaret “Mutt” Dunaway Williams, 93, of McComb, passed peacefully at her home on July 1, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today Friday and continue Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with the Rev. Ray Bowling and the Rev. Randal Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary United Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Jayess.
Mrs. Williams was born in Jayess on April 30, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Ozzie Dunaway and the late Gertrude Lambert Dunaway.
She was the wife of the late Bobby Ray Williams for 37 years. She was a member of Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Jayess.
Mrs. Williams was a devoted wife and mother and a lifelong member of the Jayess and Friendship communities. She loved God and was a faithful prayer warrior. She loved her family and always put their needs above her own. She held several positions during her long life, which included being owner of Brister’s Grocery in McComb for many years. Upon retirement, she enjoyed many years as a wife and homemaker until her death. Mrs. Williams’ family and friends will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son and daughter-in-law, Ellis Denver Howell (Nadine) of Jayess; a daughter, Wilda Rose Coon of Jayess; an infant son, Roy Boyd; four grandchildren, James Boyd of McComb, Allen Coon and Sandra Ruby, both of Jayess, and Jeffrey Hite of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one great-grandson, Joe Henry Rutland Jr.; three brothers, Burnell Dunaway, Dale Dunaway and Jewell Dean Dunaway, all of Jayess; two sisters, Geree Dunaway of Brandon and Evon Dunhurst of Jayess.
She is survived by a son, Wade Boyd (Debbie) of Jayess; three daughters, Shirley Alexander (Arlon) of Jayess, Janice Harney (Jim) of Yazoo City and Sheila Conn (Dickey) of Summit; a stepson, Mike Williams of Bogalusa, La.; a stepdaughter, Lyndall Smith (Paul) of Jackson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Winfred Dunaway (Pansy) of Jayess, and Jerry Doyle Dunaway (Norma Jean) of Terry; a sister, Donninell Dickerson of Jayess; and numerous nieces and nephews.
