Frances Faye Harrell Wilson, 84, of Kentwood, La., and the Gillsburg community, passed away July 24-2021, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, La.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday at Gillsburg Baptist Church, 6126 Highway 568, Osyka, until services at 11 with Pastor Victor Walsh officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson Family Cemetery in Osyka Arrangements are entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond.
She was born March 13, 1937, in Kentwood, the daughter of the late Walter Harrell and Bernice Matthews Harrell.
Frances taught high school English for more than 30 years, and was school yearbook adviser for much of her career. She began her career at Spring Creek High School and later taught at Jewel M. Sumner High School, both in Kentwood. Frances loved history and reading.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Paschal Wilson Sr.
She is survived by her son, Paschal Wilson Jr. and his wife Julie; grandchildren, Paschal Wilson III and Caroline Wilson; and cousin, Linda Alford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
