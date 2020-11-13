Francis Gordon Evans, 80, of Little Rock, Ark., died Nov. 10, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Alexander, Ark., with Greg Schick officiating. The service can be viewed via livestream by visiting www.pinecrestmemorialpark.com
He was born June 20, 1940, in Natchez, the son of Robert Evans Sr. and Martha Case Evans. He spent his childhood in McComb, graduating from McComb High School in 1958 before attending and graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in 1963. This led to him opening a drug store in Greenwood, and eventually to working as a pharmaceutical rep for over 33 years for Upjohn Co.
He was a faithful member of St. James Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Evans Jr.
Gordon leaves to cherish his memory his beloved son Clint Evans and his wife Lori; grandchildren Reagan, Carter and Jackson Evans; his ex-wife and lifelong friend Margaret Evans; and his brother Philip Evans and wife Barbara of Magnolia.
