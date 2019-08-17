Dora Lee “Dolly” Caston, 86, of Gloster, passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at University Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster and Monday from 9 a.m. until services at 11, officiated by the Rev. Max Forman. Burial will follow in Roseland Cemetery.
She was born April 12, 1933, the daughter of Ventress Thomas and Sarah Barker Thomas.
Dolly Caston was known and loved by many and lived a blessed life. Some of her most cherished times were spent at “Dolly’s Snack Shack” serving up hungry teenagers a variety of her best cooking. They always found a welcoming place there with food, fun and a hug. She loved to cook, especially on Sunday, when she and Daddy had the family come home to reminisce and devour her feasts.
Mom spent her life instilling in her children the power of prayer and respect for the Lord. She spent many hours in prayer, for she believed and taught us all the value of Jesus’s instructions, as in Mark 11:24, “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.” Her faith was and will always be that the Lord is in control, and He should be our guide.
Mrs. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Zaxton Caston; four brothers, George Thomas, Jewel Thomas, Herbert Thomas and Charles Thomas; and one sister, Dorothy Thomas Hughes.
She is survived by three daughters, Dolly Louise McKenzie of Gloster, Kathy Carraway and husband Hylan of Gloster, and Tammy Foreman and husband Keith of Clinton; two sons, Robert “Buggie” Caston and wife Vicki of Hattiesburg, and Charles David Caston and wife Susan of Jackson, La.; 15 grandchildren, Willie McKenzie, Cassie McKenzie, Amber Caston Keene, Brittany Caston Rochin, Chris Carraway, Jason Carraway, Anna Caston Robinson, Lyndsay Caston Powell, Paige Caston Corona, Candace Caston Craft, Bill Acosta, Kayla Foreman Kabbes, Tarrah Foreman Jackson, Olivia Foreman and Mitchell Foreman; 17 great-grandchildren and one sister, Lula Belle Thomas of Gloster.
