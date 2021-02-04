Ralph Thomas Craig, 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 2, 2021, in Bellevue, Wash.
A memorial service will be held in McComb later in the year when it is safe to hold a gathering of family and friends. Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. There are also tentative plans for an outdoor memorial musical service by the choir of Mercer Island Presbyterian Church.
Tommy was born March 15, 1950, in McComb to Neil and Mildred Craig.
He grew up in McComb, where he made many friends who remained close friends for the rest of his life. Tommy and his wife, Connie, lived briefly in McComb, but most of their married life was spent on Mercer Island in the Seattle area.
Following graduation from McComb High School in 1968, Tommy attended Texas Christian University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree (1972) and a Master of Business Administration degree (1974).
While a student at TCU, Tommy met his future wife, Connie Kundahl. They were married Dec. 28, 1974. Also, Tommy participated in TCU summer programs in Mexico and Salzburg, Austria.
Early in his career, Tommy worked in the business sector in McComb and in the Seattle area, but later he discovered his real calling as a teacher. Tommy taught computer programs in the Issaquah school districts and remained a favorite of his students even after graduation. He was always running into his former students in the community.
Tommy was a lifelong Presbyterian. He was a member of J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church in McComb and Mercer Island Presbyterian Church, where he was ordained as a deacon and sang in the choir.
Civic activities also were important to Tommy, most notably the Mercer Island Lions Club, where he volunteered to sell Christmas trees every year to raise money for Mercer Island Youth & Family Services.
Tommy’s hobbies included music, dogs, travel, sports, gardening, making stained glass art, woodworking and refinishing antique furniture. He enjoyed sing-alongs, particularly when he was playing his refurbished church pump organ. His dogs, usually boxers, were his companions.
He was a lifelong TCU supporter, and every football season brought the hope of another bowl game!
Many people in McComb have vivid memories of Tommy riding his unicycle all over town. He enjoyed bicycling on the hills of Mercer Island, skiing at Crystal Mountain, running on the beaches of Hawaii, scuba diving in the Caribbean. He took great pride in cultivating flowers and other plants in his yard as well as refinishing a family heirloom piece of furniture in his shop.
The South occupied a special place in Tommy’s heart. Tommy traveled many places, but his favorite trip was always returning home to visit his friends and to attend high school reunions in McComb. He loved the fragrance of magnolias, gardenias and honeysuckle and the sound of good Mississippi thunderstorms. His trips back to McComb always included his favorite foods: cornbread with Heinz ketchup, Southern fried chicken, fried shrimp, boiled peanuts and Krystal hamburgers.
The essence of Tommy was his love of people. One of his friends remarked recently, “Tommy loved everybody, and everybody loved him.” Another friend talked about how he was the most nonjudgmental person he had ever known. He lived by one of his favorite verses in the Bible: A soft word turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger (Proverbs 15:1). Tommy left behind a legacy of gentleness and kindness to the people around him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Neil Craig Sr. and Mildred White Craig.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie Kundahl Craig; son, Casey (Jillian Berry); granddaughter, Isla Kundahl Craig; his sister, Margaret Craig Schmidt (Steve) of Auburn, Ala.; and brother, William Neil Craig Jr. (Vicky) of Lufkin, Texas.
Contributions to honor Tommy may be directed to J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church, McComb, MS (www.jjwhitememorial.org/); Mercer Island Presbyterian Church, Mercer Island, WA (www.mipc.org/); The Innocence Project (innocenceproject.org/); the ASPCA (www.aspca.org/); or the McComb City Railroad Depot Museum (www.mcrrmuseum.com).
