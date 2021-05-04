Theresa Catherine Wisniewski Hoffman, 87, of McComb, passed from this life on May 1, 2021, at Camellia Estates in McComb.
There will be a memorial service on the week of Thanksgiving 2021 at Edgewood Park, where a tree will be planted in her memory. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Terry was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Albany, N.Y., the daughter of Francis A. Scherry and Celia Jane Czeslawa Scherry.
She was an avid reader and a world-class cook. In her earlier years, she was a school librarian. She was proud charter member of the McComb Quilting Society Book Club, where she made lifelong friends.
She loved to bake and cook for people. She felt that preparing food was how you showed you cared for the ones you loved.
She was the very proud wife of her husband, who served our country in the U.S. Air Force. After her husband’s retirement, they moved to McComb and she embraced McComb as her true home.
All the dogs in Edgewood Park could count on a dog treat from Mrs. Terry every day, and their owners were treated to cookies baked by Mrs. Terry for every occasion. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, including her fur babies, Rosie and Pepper.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband of 56 years, James Hoffman Jr.; and two brothers, John Joseph Scherry and Francis A. Scherry Jr.
She is survived by her two daughters, Casey Hoffman of McComb and Gigi Quinn of Lihue, Hawaii; a sister-in-law and best friend of 66 years, Karen Mignery of Saratoga, N.Y.; her nieces, Alison Wheeler of Latham, N.Y., Julie Mignery of San Diego, Calif., and Caroline Kahut of Seaside, Ore.; two great-nieces, Olivia and Annabelle Wheeler of Latham; two very special friends, Edythe Lensing and Barbara Smith, both of McComb; her “chosen children,” Barbara and Kel Feind of McComb; and a host of other friends and family.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Camellia Estates Assisted Living for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to MICA, 126 N. Fifth St., McComb, MS 39648 or ASAP, P.O. Box 2044, McComb, MS 39649.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
