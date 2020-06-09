Teresa Lashun Batiste, 37, of Hockley, Texas, and a native of McComb, died June 3, 2020.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pink Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1154 Jewell Drive, McComb. A private funeral service will be held with the Rev. Elton McEwen delivering the eulogy and officiating. Burial will be in the McGowan Family Cemetery.
Teresa, a devoted wife, loving mother, caring sister, warm-hearted daughter, affectionate aunt, and loyal friend was born Feb. 10, 1983, in McComb to Dennis and Myrtis Hodges. She was the fifth of six children. She dedicated her life to Christ at an early age as a member of the Pink Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She later relocated to Houston, Texas, where she was a member of The Church Without Walls, under the leadership of Pastor Ralph West. On Aug.10, 2013, Teresa returned home to McComb to marry the love of her life, Gregory Batiste, in front of family and friends.
She graduated from South Pike High School in 2001 and furthered her education at the University of Southern Mississippi. She later received her Associate in Applied Science from Pearl River Community College in 2004, and became a licensed practical nurse. She later returned to receive another Associate degree in Applied Science in 2008, and began her career as a registered nurse. She obtained her Bachelor of Nursing from Lamar University in 2016. She was employed as a director of nursing.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Hodges; her grandfathers, Earnest McGowan Sr. and Robert Rembert; and grandmother, Norma Hodges.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Gregory Batiste Jr., and three children, Damarcus (12), Gabrielle (8) and Christopher (9 months) Batiste of Hockley, Texas; her parents, Dennis and Myrtis Hodges of McComb; three brothers and one sister. Jeffery (Sharon) Hodges of Richmond, Va., Jeromy (Lashunda) Hodges of Baton Rouge, Michael (Delilah) Hodges of Katy, Texas, and Kimberly (Rod ) McCurdy of Katy; nephews Michael C. Hodges and Ryan A. McCurdy; niece, Ava E. Hodges; father-in-law, Gregory Batiste Sr. of Fort Worth, Texas; grandmother Sarah McGowan of McComb; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
