David Alan Townsend, 47, of Wesson, passed away Nov. 24, 2019 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until funeral services at 2 p.m. The Rev. Butch Simmons will officiate. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery.
He was born July 31, 1972, the son of the late Melvin E. Townsend and Sandra Smith Townsend. He worked as a cattleman most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
David is survived by his daughter, Allyson Gillespie: two sons, Hunter Townsend and Dakota Townsend; and one brother, Karl Townsend.
Pallbearers are Felton Townsend, James Townsend, Willie Townsend, Marlon Townsend, Glenn Gautreaux, and Roy Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Seth Brabham and Brian Hurst.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.