MacArthur Lewis, 77, of Tylertown, died Feb. 17, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home in Tylertown. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater Hayes Creek M.B. Church, 31499 Hayes Creek Road, Franklinton, La., with Supt. Andrew Jordan rendering the eulogy and the pastor Rev. Jerome Warren officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery II.
He was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Franklinton.
