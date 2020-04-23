Early April 21, 2020, the family of Hyland Wesley Brumfield mourned his passing but were gladdened he entered Heaven to end his pain and suffering.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Montgomery Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Trent Moak will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Hyland, 90, was a lifelong resident of Bogue Chitto. He was born Nov. 26, 1929, the youngest child of Clifton Grady “Bud” Brumfield and Susie Brown Brumfield of Bogue Chitto.
He was a member and former deacon of Montgomery Baptist Church and also sang in the church choir. He graduated from Auburn High School, served in the Korean War and was affiliated with the oilfield profession before retirement.
Hyland was a wonderful Godly man who loved his family and friends dearly. He always remembered his family at Christmas with a handwritten card. He loved working outdoors with his cattle and could tell you when each calf was born. His nieces hosted a 90th big birthday party for him at his church where he enjoyed seeing many of his family and friends this past November. Afterwards, his health began to fail and he entered hospice care at home in early April.
Hyland was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Helen Brumfield Hartfield and husband Philip; one brother, Clifton Gordon Brumfield and wife Aileen; one niece, Vickie Joy Brumfield; and one nephew-in-law, Greg Hoggatt.
He is survived by four nieces, Gail Brumfield of McComb, Susan Hartfield Hewitt and Butch of Natchez, Philis Hartfield Hoggatt of Madison and Bonnie Cook and Ross of Bogue Chitto; his great-nieces, Melissa Hewitt Emberson and Dana, Lou Hoggatt Stapleton and Grant, Lemmie Johnston Anderson and Jason and Katelyn Johnston; great-nephews, Marcus Hewitt, Phillip Hoggatt and Katie, Ernie Johnston and Kayla; great-great-nieces and -nephews, Ailee Stapleton, Buster Stapleton, Max Emberson, Maycee Stapleton, Zachary Johnston, Wesley Johnston, Emma Anderson, Ruby Anderson, Finnley Johnston and Aubrey Rose Anderson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ross Cook, Philip Hoggatt, Rick Adams, Grant Stapleton, Buster Stapleton and Bill Cook.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ernie Johnston, Marcus Hewitt, Dana Emberson, Butch Hewitt and Jason Anderson.
The family wishes to thank his caretaker, Connie Barnes, and the doctors and nurses who cared for him in his last days. The love and care by neighbors, friends and his church family are much appreciated.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.