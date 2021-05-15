Charles Scott East, 63, of Tylertown, died May 12, 2021.
Memorial services for Charles Scott East will be held at a later date. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home of Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Sept. 15, 1957, in Baton Rouge to the late Gloria and Charles East.
Scott was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He was an avid cyclist in his younger years, a world traveler, and enjoyed history. Scott worked for Weatherford Oil Co. starting in 1970 until 2002 in West Africa, then in Dubai from 2006-08 as product line manager, and lastly in Saudi Arabia from 2009- 19 as a general manager.
He started a Mardi Gras festival in Saudi Arabia when he worked in that region and was known as the Mardi Gras King. Mr. East, “the coffee guy,” was a co-owner of the Lagniappe Coffee Shop, where he shared his love for Lavazza coffee. But most of all he was a loving husband. He will be sadly missed by people whose lives he had touched from all over the world.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Sherri Stelly.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Reneé East; daughters Chloe (Stephen) Mahaffey and Ariel (Jordan Wallace) East; stepdaughter Mallori (Gregory) Siler; stepson Brock (Micaela) Andrus; grandchildren, Daniel Mahaffey, Freya Wallace, Jackson Siler, Landon Siler, Benjamin Siler, Brenda Siler, and baby to be Elijah Andrus; a brother, Dr. David (Jacki) East; along with a host of friends and loving family.
