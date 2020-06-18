Andrew James Carr Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge, died June 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Saturday until services at 3 at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Burial will be in New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Tylertown.
Mr. Carr was born Nov. 18, 1945, in Gulfport. He was the son of the late Eugene Carr Sr. and the late Lela Porter Carr.
