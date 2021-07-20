Sgt. Maj. Charles David Eckman, 86, passed away July 17, 202, at his home with his family at his side.
Visitation is 9 until 9:45 a.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. in Hollywood Cemetery. Bro. Trent Bilbo will officiate.
He was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Memphis, Tenn., to E.J. and Lena Mae Eckman
He was a graduate of McComb High School and attended Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he played football.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served for 31 years. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart and retired as a fourth-highest ranking sergeant major of the Corps.
After retirement from the USMC, he worked for the United States Postal Service for 12 years.
He had a great love for his family and God’s creatures large and small. He attended Navilla Baptist Church, where he had many close friends.
Mr. Eckman actively participated in a local Marine Corps group and enjoyed many hours of friendship and fellowship. Together this group organized the annual local Marine Corps birthday party, a celebration to show their appreciation of the Corps.
He was preceeded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Edward Eckman; and a sister, Norma Eckman.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Wanda Eckman; children, Eleanor Eckman, Randy Eckman and wife Judy, Sherry Pope and husband Dan, Kerry David Eckman, and David Wayne Eckman; grandchildren Kasie Beth Brown and husband David, and Zachary Eckman; and great-grandchildren, Cecilia Anne “Ceci Anne” Brown and Elizabeth-Frances Rose “Effie” Brown.
Pallbearers will be Randy Eckman, Kerry Eckman, David Eckman, Dan Pope, Zachary Eckman and David Brown. Honorary pallbearer will be Eric Kohn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to Semper Fi and Americas Fund 825 College Blvd. Suite 102, PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057.
