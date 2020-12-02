Charles Richard Barrett, 86, of McComb passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
There will be a private family service.
Charles was born Jan. 4, 1934, to H.C. “Clayton” Barrett and Lela Jones Barrett in McComb.
He played football at McComb High School and Southwest Mississippi Junior College
Charles served in the U.S. Air Force in Yuma, Ariz., and Bossier City, La., as a B-52 mechanic.
He married Katie Dunaway Nov. 22, 1957. Theirs was a true love story that lasted 63 years.
Charles had a 43-year career as a locomotive engineer for the IC Railroad, which is now the CN Railroad.
His hobbies included woodworking, riding his tractor and watching football games. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling old stories and laughing around the dinner table with his family.
He was a member of New Heights Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He loved the Lord and was a great example of how a Christian should live. He was always willing to help anyone in need with no expectation of reciprocation.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
He is survived by his loving wife, Katie Barrett; one daughter, Donna Durning and husband Charlie; two sons, David Barrett and John Barrett and wife Yoko; three grandchildren, Michael Martinez and wife Tammy, Patrick Martinez and Cody Barrett; and one great-grandson, Noah. He also has a large extended family that he loved so much.
Charles loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Michael Martinez, Josh Wicker, Stephen Alexander, Rick Brister, Pat Kelly and Cody Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Williams, Patrick Martinez and the deacons of New Heights Baptist Church.
