Marjorie Griffin King Young, 90, of Magnolia died Aug. 23, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite, La., with the Rev. Paul Roney officiating. Burial will follow in Montpelier Cemetery, Montpelier, La.
Mrs. Young was born in Shreveport, La., on Oct. 30, 1926. She was the daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Daniel L. Griffin.
At the age of 2½, she lost her mother, Mineola Hoffpauir Griffin, by death and was taken to the home of the Rev. and Mrs. A.D. George, her mother’s sister’s, to live.
She received her education in numerous schools throughout the state of Louisiana, and received her B.S. in art education with additional accreditation in elementary education from Louisiana State University.
Marjorie was a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association and Fernwood United Methodist Church in Fernwood.
Her teaching career consisted of teaching first grade at Denham Springs Elementary in Denham Springs, La., second grade at Live Oak Elementary in Watson, La., third grade at Albany, La., and fifth grade at Pine Grove Elementary in Pine Grove, La., Title I Program grades 1-6, and remedial reading and remedial math in grades 4-6.
Her church involvement spanned a lifetime. It consisted of singing solos, choir singing, directing, adult teaching, Bible school teaching, organ and piano playing, camp counseling, bulletin art work, lay speaking, UMW president, treasurer and church secretary of the official board.
Her hobbies were poetry writing, flower gardening, music writing and composition, and doll collecting, as well as coin and arrowhead collecting.
Her poetry appeared often in the State of Louisiana Methodist Church paper and has been used on radio WABL in Amite, La. She won numerous awards for her artwork while attending LSU and a state art award in a Louisiana state art contest.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Ernest L. King and Edwin R. Young; her parents, the Rev. And Mrs. Daniel L. Griffin; foster parents, the Rev. and Mrs. A.D. George; one sister, Mary Lawton of Bossier City, La.; three brothers, Raymond B. Griffin of Shreveport, La., Kenneth V. Griffin of Plain Dealing, La., and Eddie Griffin of Greenwell Springs, La.; foster brother, Don George; foster sister, Susie George Blair of Lecompte, La.; and one step-grandson, Michael Stratmann of Worden, Ill.
Marjorie is survived by one son, Raymond E. King and wife Shirley of Magnolia; one grandson, Jeremy King of Jacksonville, Fla.; one step-grandson, William S. Stratmann of Magnolia; two great-grandsons, Ethan Jeremy King and Silas Luke King, both of Jacksonville; and two step-great-grandchildren, Abigail and Jacob Robinson of Jacksonville.
