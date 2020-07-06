Paula J. Kennedy, 61, of Summit, passed away July 2, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 9 p.m. today at Guiding Light Pentecostal Church continues there 9 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11. Graveside will follow at New Bethel Jesus Name Church, Jayess. Bro. Joe Dykes will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Paula was born Nov. 12, 1958, in Bogalusa, La., the daughter to Luke Passman and Gennie Jerral Passman.
She was a member of Guiding Light Pentecostal Church. She loved many things throughout her life, including her husband of 48 years, Jerry Kennedy Sr., her Lord Jesus Christ, her family and magazines.
Sis. Paula, as she was known to many, was a loving, caring and giving person to all who knew her. She was a friend and a special lady to her many fellow church members through the years. In her younger and healthier days, she was an outstanding housekeeper, an excellent cook who knew how to make some delicious Southern fried chicken and all the fixins, and she fixed all of these wonderful dishes for her pastor's family often. She was always chosen and preferred to be on the Tuesday camp meeting team for making all the gravy for the several hundred that was fed each afternoon in those hot June summers.
Sis. Paula was fun-loving and kind, but a strict leader. When she was the principal of the Calvary Christian Academy in McComb, the kids all loved her. But one of the most endearing things about her was that she was a woman of God always in tune with the Lord through prayer, and was obedient to His leading. She carried the message to many, with a meek and quiet spirit. She will always be remembered for the many whispered words from the Lord, when she received a message to deliver.
She was a help-mate to her husband, marrying when barely a teenager, she had all three of her children by age 19. She loved and adored them and used tough love when needed, but she was a dependable mother who her children all revered, and called her blessed. The grandchildren were the joy of her life, and they all knew they came first with Nana!
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Felicity Ladean Freeman; and a son-in-law, James Freeman.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Kennedy Sr. of Summit; two sons, Jerry Kennedy Jr. (Kim) of Columbia and Herbert Kennedy (Diane) of Summit; a daughter, Teresa Freeman of Summit; grandchildren, Joey Dantin, Carly Dantin, Laken Edwards, Neil Nunez, Dessa Kennedy, Josiah Kennedy, Amber Kennedy, Kerigan Granger (Landen), Wesley Kennedy, Zoe Freeman and Zayden Freeman, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chad Granger, Landen Granger, Tyler Granger, Demond Kennedy, Brian Brister, Joseph Coon, Marty Mabry and Neil Nunez
