Charles Ray East, 91, of Hammond, La., passed from this life at Hammond Nursing Home on Aug. 3, 2020.
Services will be held privately. Charles will be laid to rest in Ponchatoula, La. Harry McKneely and Sons Funeral Home of Hammond is handling arrangements. Family and friends are encouraged to send condolences and share memories online at www.harrymckneely.com.
Mr. East was born in McComb on June 6, 1929, the son of the late Robert “Slim” East and Brenice Jones East.
The family later relocated to Ponchatoula, where he graduated from Ponchatoula High School. Charles was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in World War II.
After his military service, Charles attended the University of Houston Pharmacy school on the GI Bill and joined the work force in Baton Rouge. In 1964, he relocated with his wife Gloria and children to McComb, where he began his career as a business owner of Sav-on-Drugs Inc., which served the community for the next 35 years.
He worked extremely hard in support of the community of McComb and Pike County and touched many lives through his participation in local events and civic organizations.
Charles was also an avid bicyclist, often seen training on local country roads or even on cross-country rides of several hundred or even thousands of miles. He was a strong advocate of bicycle safety.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert, Maude, Richard, Ann and Joy; his wife, Gloria Lee Fairbanks East; and daughter, Sherri Lynn East Stelly.
Charles is survived by his brother, Marion East of Hammond; sons, M. David East and spouse Jacquelyn Stegner East of Gulf Shores, Ala., and C. Scott East and spouse Reneé‚ Guidry East of Tylertown; grandchildren, Chloe East MaHaffey and spouse Stephen, Ariel East and partner Jordan Wallace of Houma, La., Nicole Eija East of St. Louis, Mark D. East and spouse Stephanie of Springfield, Mo., Erin Delrosario and spouse Robert of St. Louis, Sara Hanes and spouse Mike of Valencia, Calif., Kyle Orf and spouse Haylee of Dexter, Mo., Zachary Stelly and spouse Anne-Marie of Algiers, La., Christian Stelly of Austin, Texas; step-granddaughter, Mallori Andrus Siler and spouse Greg of Arlington, Tenn.; step-grandson, Brock Andrus and spouse Micaela of Summit; along with 13 great-grandchildren.
