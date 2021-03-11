Linda Joyce McKinley, 70, a lifelong resident of Summit, died March 3, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church until services there at noon with Pastor Oliver Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens. Peoples Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. McKinley was born Feb. 12, 1951.
