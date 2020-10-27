Mary Burris Johnston Gill, 99, of Summit passed away OCt. 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb and continue at 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Dr. Larry LeBlanc will officiate and burial will be in Concord cemetery in Smithdale.
