Kolinda Gail Magee, 49, of Tylertown, stepped out of this earthly life and into eternal life on June 11, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 23, 1971, in New Orleans, the daughter of Isaac Bearden and Dee L. Lewis.
Visitation is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown.
Services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Magee’s Creek M.B. Church in Tylertown.
The Rev. George Coney will officiate.
Burial will follow in Magee Estates Cemetery in Tylertown.
Social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
